Vinny's Italian Pizzeria 72 Lebanon Avenue
Menu
Appetizers & House Munchies
- 5 Pieces Chicken Tenders$6.99
- 10 Pieces Chicken Tenders$12.49
- Chicken Tenders Basket
Served with fries$6.49
- French Fries$4.49
- Buffalo Fries$4.99
- Vinny's Bacon and Cheddar Fries
With ranch$7.99
- Taco Fries$7.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
With marinara$5.99
- Breaded Mushrooms
With marinara$5.99
- Onion Rings$5.99
- Stuffed Grape Leaves$5.99
- Garlic Bread$1.99
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$2.79
- Breadsticks
8 pieces. With marinara$5.99
- Cheesy Breadsticks
12 pieces. With marinara$7.99
- Pepperoni Sticks
12 pieces. With marinara$8.99
- 8" Pizza Boat
Our homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella on Italian bread$5.99
- House Rolls
8 pieces. Choose one: pepperoni, sausage, or spinach & feta made with cheese, served with marinara$8.49
8" Oven Baked Hoagies
- 8" Italian
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni and Italian dressing. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$7.99
- 8" Italian Deluxe Hoagie
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage, hot peppers and Italian dressing. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$8.99
- 8" Steak Hoagie
Seasoned steak and mushrooms. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$7.99
- 8" Steak Deluxe Hoagie
Seasoned steak, mushrooms, green peppers and hot peppers. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$8.99
- 8" Smoked Turkey Hoagie
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$7.99
- 8" Ham and Cheese Hoagie
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$7.99
- 8" Club Deluxe Hoagie
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon and hot peppers. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$8.99
- 8" BLT Hoagie$7.99
- 8" Chicken Hoagie
Breaded or grilled chicken. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$7.99
- 8" Chicken Deluxe Hoagie
Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms and hot peppers. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$8.99
- 8" BBQ Hoagie
Grilled chicken, provolone, cheddar, red onions, green peppers and BBQ sauce$7.99
- 8" Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
Chicken tenders, buffalo fries, provolone and hot sauce$7.99
- 8" Hot Sausage Hoagie
Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, provolone and marinara$7.99
- 8" Meatball Hoagie
Meatball, provolone and marinara$7.99
- 8" Chicken Parmesan Hoagie
Breaded chicken, provolone and marinara$7.99
- 8" Steak Ranchero Hoagie
Steak, fries, provolone and ranch$7.99
- 8" Chicken Ranchero Hoagie
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, provolone, Cheddar and ranch$7.99
- 8" Texas Roadhouse Hoagie
Chicken or steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and spicy Santa fe sauce$7.99
- Fish Sandwich
8 inches. Battered cod, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tartar sauce on the side$8.49
16" Oven Baked Hoagies
- 16" Italian Hoagie
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni and Italian dressing. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$13.49
- 16" Italian Deluxe Hoagie
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage, hot peppers and Italian dressing. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$14.49
- 16" Steak Hoagie
Seasoned steak and mushrooms. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$13.49
- 16" Steak Deluxe Hoagie
Seasoned steak, mushrooms, green peppers and hot peppers. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$14.49
- 16" Smoked Turkey Hoagie
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$13.49
- 16" Ham and Cheese Hoagie
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$13.49
- 16" Club Deluxe Hoagie
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon and hot peppers. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$14.49
- 16" BLT Hoagie$13.49
- 16" Chicken Hoagie
Breaded or grilled chicken. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$13.49
- 16" Chicken Deluxe Hoagie
Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms and hot peppers. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and provolone$14.49
- 16" BBQ Hoagie
Grilled chicken, provolone, cheddar, red onions, green peppers and BBQ sauce$13.49
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
Chicken tenders, buffalo fries, provolone and hot sauce$13.49
- 16" Hot Sausage Hoagie
Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, provolone and marinara$13.49
- 16" Meatball Hoagie
Meatball, provolone and marinara$13.49
- 16" Chicken Parmesan Hoagie
Breaded chicken, provolone and marinara$13.49
- 16" Steak Ranchero Hoagie
Steak, fries, provolone and ranch$13.49
- 16" Chicken Ranchero Hoagie
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, provolone, Cheddar and ranch$13.49
- 16" Texas Roadhouse Hoagie
Chicken or steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and spicy Santa fe sauce$13.49
Burgers
Wings
Soup & Salads
- Italian Wedding Soup$4.99
- Small Garden Salad
Garden salad lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and croutons$4.99
- Large Garden Salad
Garden salad lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and croutons$7.49
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons$8.49
- Greek Salad
Feta and black olives over a garden salad with Greek dressing. These salads do not have croutons$8.99
- Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, and cheese over a garden salad$9.99
- Antipasta
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola and cheese over a garden salad$9.99
- Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, fries, and cheese over a garden salad. These salads do not have croutons$11.99
- Gyro Salad
Gyro meat, pita bread, and feta over a garden salad with cucumber sauce. These salads do not have croutons$11.99
- Steak Salad
Steak, mushrooms, fries, and cheese over garden salad. These salads do not have croutons$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Spicy chicken tenders, buffalo fries, and cheese over a garden salad. These salads do not have croutons$11.99
- Steak and Chicken Salad
Steak fajitas and grilled chicken, mushrooms, fries, and cheese. These salads do not have croutons$14.49
Stromboli
- Cheese Stromboli$9.49
- Deluxe Stromboli
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and sausage$12.99
- Italian Stromboli
Ham, salami, capicola and pepperoni$12.99
- Chicken Stromboli
Grilled chicken strips, mushrooms, and red onion$12.99
- Steak Stromboli
Seasoned steak, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers$12.99
- Meat-Eater Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham and capicola$12.99
- Vegetable Stromboli
Tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, green peppers and cheese$12.99
- Meatball Stromboli
Meatballs and cheese$12.99
- Spinach and Feta Stromboli
Spinach, tomatoes, red onions, and feta$12.99